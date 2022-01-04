Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 11:57 AM

Casa Grande police officer has died after batting COVID-19

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Casa Grande police say one of their officers has died after battling COVID-19. Officials with the police department on Tuesday announced the death of Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara, who leaves behind a wife and three children. Lara was a six-year veteran of the Casa Grande police force and he also served two years with the Gila River Police Department. Lara’s age wasn’t immediately available. Funeral plans are pending.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content