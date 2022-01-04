Casa Grande police officer has died after battling COVID-19

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Casa Grande police say one of their officers has died after battling COVID-19. Officials with the police department on Tuesday announced the death of Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara, who leaves behind a wife and three children. Lara was a six-year veteran of the Casa Grande police force and he also served two years with the Gila River Police Department. Lara’s age wasn’t immediately available. Funeral plans are pending.