Phoenix man reported missing found dead in New River desert

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 41-year-old Phoenix man who was reported missing last week has been found dead in New River and the case is being investigated as a homicide. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of Benjamin Anderson was discovered in a desert area west of Interstate 17 last Friday. Anderson was reported missing earlier that day after he failed to answer phone calls and messages from his friends and family and notified Phoenix police. Authorities say Anderson’s car was found burned the next day in a parking lot of a Phoenix hotel and his body was later discovered 30 miles away on county land. Sheriff’s officials say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.