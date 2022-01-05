Election officials rebut Arizona ballot review claims

By BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials in Arizona’s most populous county presented a point-by-point rebuttal of a partisan review of the 2020 election that former President Donald Trump has used to promote the myth that he lost because of fraud. Wednesday’s report by Maricopa County officials said the election review conducted last year for Arizona Senate Republicans included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions, and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws. The 93-page report rebutted virtually all the claims made by the Senate’s contractors. Leaders of the Republican-led county have stood by workers’ handling of the election and said it was free and fair.