FBI: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash near Tucson arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 26 hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead on tribal land near Tucson has turned herself in. The FBI says 35-year-old Yvette Garcia surrendered to Pascua Yaqui police on Tuesday night and was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide. Before Garcia turned herself in, a $5,000 reward was being offered by the FBI and Pascua Yaqui police for information about her whereabouts. FBI officials say they still are trying to locate the vehicle involved in the crash although they know the make and license plate. Information on the woman who was killed in the crash has not yet been released by the FBI.