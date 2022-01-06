Navajo Nation reports 294 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 294 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no deaths for the second time in the past three days. Tribal officials say the latest numbers pushed the number of cases on the vast reservation to 42,324 since the pandemic began. The latest count includes 59 delayed reported cases. The known death roll remains at 1,592. Tribal officials say the omicron variant was detected on the Navajo Nation by Monday and the cases totals have jumped since then _ from 10 on Monday to 35 on Tuesday to 168 on Wednesday. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.