2 Phoenix airport security lines closed due to short staff

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Transportation Security Administration in Phoenix has temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Sky Harbor International Airport’s largest terminal. Officials blamed staffing shortages because of the COVID-19 surge amid the omicron wave. Airport and TSA officials say in a statement that the closures of the Terminal Four’s B and D checkpoints could extend wait times up to 30 minutes for departing passengers. Arizona on Friday reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths as virus-related hospitalizations inched upward. The state also reported nearly 14, 900 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as testing surged. Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of new cases has tripled over the past two weeks.