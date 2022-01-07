Company gets contract to house inmates from Arizona prison

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is proceeding with plans to close one of its two large state-run prison complexes in Florence and transfer more than 2,000 inmates to a private facility in Eloy. The Arizona Republic reports that the state corrections department has awarded a contract to private prison operator CoreCivic to house inmates to be moved from the state’s Florence prison complex to the company’s La Palma Correctional Center. The Republic reports that the five-year contract took effect on Dec. 29 and is expected to be worth over $420 million. Gov. Ducey announced plans to close the Florence prison complex in his 2020 State of the State address,