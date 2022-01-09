Arizona reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths and 15,850 new cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 69 more deaths from COVD-19 as the omicron variant continued to spread. The state also reported 15,850 additional confirmed infections. That followed Saturday’s total of 88 deaths and 16,504 cases, the most reported Arizona cases in one day in a year. The latest numbers pushed Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,477,483 cases with 24,773 known deaths. The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 7,749 cases with 61 deaths on Wednesday, 10,679 cases and 16 deaths Thursday and 14,888 cases with 30 deaths Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases tripled over the past two weeks from 2,945.6 on Dec. 23 to 9,091.6 on Thursday.