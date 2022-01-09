Seahawks’ Diggs carted off with right knee injury

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has been carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Diggs appeared to slip on the grass just before being blocked early in the fourth quarter on Sunday and immediately grabbed his knee. Players on both teams were visibly upset as Seattle’s trainers worked on Diggs, and teammate D.J. Reed threw his helmet. Diggs was in tears as he was carted off. He led the Seahawks with five interceptions this season and was third with 63 tackles before Sunday’s game.