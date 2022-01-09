Smith sets PGA Tour record and outlasts Rahm at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Smith got the new year off to a record start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He knocked in a three-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 65 and a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm. Smith shattered the PGA Tour record for 72-hole score under par at 34 under. The previous record was 31 under by Ernie Els at Kapalua in 2003. The conditions have never been more ideal for scoring in 24 years at Kapalua, and it showed. Three players in tour history had ever reached 30 under or better. Three players did it this week.