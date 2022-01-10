Ducey calls for $1 billion water plant in state of the state

By BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey wants to set aside $1 billion to remove the salt from sea water and bring it to Arizona. The Republican governor outlined the proposal for a major legacy project during his eighth and final state of the state address on Monday. Ducey enters his final year with the state seeing a big budget surplus. That’s a major turnaround from his first speech to lawmakers in 2015 when he faced a $1 billion deficit. Ducey also called for lawmakers to expand school choice, authorize a state-funded border wall and pay for a larger police presence along the border.