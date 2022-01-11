Migrant deaths in Arizona borderlands little changed in 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — Newly released figures show the number of suspected migrant deaths counted in Arizona’s borderlands was little changed in 2021. Tucson-based Humane Borders said Tuesday the remains of 226 people were found last year near Arizona’s border with Mexico. The group works with the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office to map where migrants’ remains are found. and Maricopa County numbers are included. The map’s most recent version shows the remains of 223 migrants were found in the Arizona borderlands in 2020. Humane Borders originally reported 227 sets of remains were found in 2020, but adjusted the number down with more information.