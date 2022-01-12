Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lacking the votes needed to change the filibuster, Senate Democrats are pushing ahead with a new strategy on their sweeping voting and elections legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press — one day before President Joe Biden is to meet with Democrats at the Capitol. The Democrats plan to launch debate on the legislation short of assurance that it will be brought to a vote. By setting up a debate, Schumer hopes to still shine a spotlight pushing senators to say where they stand.