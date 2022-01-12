Hopi, DPS agree to work together to police reservation

PHOENIX (AP) — The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have agreed to work together to better police the reservation. The two signed a mutual aid agreement Wednesday in Phoenix. State troopers will be cross-commissioned to enforce Hopi laws. The tribe in northeastern Arizona is completely surrounded by the much-larger Navajo Nation. Hopi took over the police force on the reservation from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2019, but it has struggled to get up to full staffing levels. The Hopi chairman says the agreement with DPS will help, especially in emergency situations.