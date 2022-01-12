Medical marvel: Watt tries quick return for Cardinals

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

The Arizona Cardinals are a team in desperate need of a spark. They stumbled into the playoffs with a 1-4 mark over the past five games. J.J. Watt and his bionic shoulder might be able to provide it. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is trying to complete a comeback from a serious shoulder injury in an effort to help the Cardinals’ defense when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in the wild-card round. The idea Watt could return seemed absurd in late October. The 11-year veteran confirmed his injury included a dislocated shoulder, torn rotator cuff, torn labrum and capsule.