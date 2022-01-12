Tucson police: Teen boy accused of fatally stabbing his mom

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his mother. They say the teenager and his 60-year-old mom apparently got into an argument before the stabbing occurred Tuesday night. The wounded woman went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help and the neighbor called 911. Police say the woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died. Her name wasn’t immediately available. Police say the teen was arrested and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. The name of the boy was being withheld because of his age.