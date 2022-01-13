Biden heads to Senate with voting legislation on the line

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled voting and elections legislation. Biden will discuss potential changes to Senate rules on Thursday that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is using Senate procedural rules to bypass a filibuster and force the legislation to the floor for a debate. But they still lack the support within their own party to overhaul filibuster rules that would allow them to overcome Republican opposition and pass the bill with a simple majority.