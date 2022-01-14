Arizona doctors group: COVID ‘buckling’ health care system

By PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Medical Association is pleading with residents to get vaccinated and boosted and take other protective steps against COVID-19, saying that the state’s health care system “is buckling under the weight” of the current surge. The physician groups’ president said Friday that experts forecast the surge hasn’t peaked and she said the state’s health care system “cannot take much more.” The association said patients “could inevitably be turned away, unable to find the care they so desperately need.” Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has quintupled in the past two weeks..