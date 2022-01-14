Ducey proposes earned-income tax credit in $14B budget plan

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing a tax credit for the working poor. The proposal released Friday marks the first time in his eight years of pushing tax cuts that Ducey has pitched a benefit targeted at the lowest-income taxpayers. It’s part of a $14.2 billion proposed spending plan for the state fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget proposal also includes a $58 million in unspecified corporate tax cuts. Ducey projects the state will start the fiscal year with $2 billion in the bank.