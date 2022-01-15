MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Martin Luther King III came to Arizona with harsh words for Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose refusal to change filibuster rules makes voting rights legislation unlikely to pass in the Senate. The son of the civil rights legend is spending the MLK holiday with his wife and their 13-year-old daughter in a ground campaign for voting rights. They marched with local activists and supporters from a predominantly Black church where the crowd jeered at the mention of Sinema’s name. King said his mother and father would be turning over in their graves to know that their granddaughter has fewer voting rights now than when she was born.