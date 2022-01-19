Airman gets life in prison for death of Mennonite woman

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Air Force airman convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Mark Gooch was convicted of kidnapping Sasha Krause from northwestern New Mexico, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona. He was sentenced almost exactly two years from the day she went missing. The 27-year-old had been shot in the head. The two didn’t know each other but both grew up in Mennonite communities — Krause in Texas and Gooch in Wisconsin. Krause joined the church, but the 22-year-old Gooch rejected the faith.