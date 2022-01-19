Hikers find human remains in hilly, desert area of Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman say they are investigating the discovery of human remains in a hilly, desert area of the city. They say two hikers reported finding the remains Sunday in Monolith Garden. Police went to the location and say the remains had been exposed to the weather for a significant amount of time. Detectives took over the investigation and are treating it as a suspicious death. Investigators are working with the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, area law enforcement agencies and all missing person data bases to determine identity and cause of death. Police say at this point, the remains don’t appear to be related to any missing person in Kingman over the past year.