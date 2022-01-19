Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy at Buckeye home

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say they are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy at a home. Police say officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The child was not breathing and police say first responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it’s unclear if the child died from a medical issue and an investigation to determine the cause of death was underway. The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released by police.