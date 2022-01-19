Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has opened an emotional, raw debate on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is needed to protect democracy. But it is almost certain to be defeated. Without filibuster rules change, it’s shaping up to be a devastating setback for President Joe Biden and his party. Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change Senate rules and overpower a Republican filibuster. The two senators withstood stark criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations. Advocates warn states are making it more difficult to vote.