U.S. military team to assist Navajo Nation hospital in NM

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — More than 200 U.S. military medical personnel are being deployed to eight states and the Navajo Nation, including a hospital in New Mexico, to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. A 20-person team from the U.S. Army will support the Navajo Nation at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., U.S. Army north commander in San Antonio, Texas, announced the deployments Friday to New Mexico, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and Texas. The Defense Department approved the activation at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Resources.