Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges tied a season high with 23 points, Bismack Biyombo matched his career best with 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 113-103. Biyombo also grabbed 13 rebounds as the Suns improved their NBA-best record to 36-9, shaking off a tough night for leading scorer Devin Booker. He had just 11 points on 5-of-23 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Chris Paul added 18 points and 16 assists for the Suns. Bridges shot 10 of 15 from the field to help Phoenix equal its best start through 45 games. The Suns have opened 36-9 three other times, most recently during the 2006-07 season.