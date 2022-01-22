Police: Officers fatally shoot man who reached for gun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say officers fatally shot a man who reached for a gun inside a car that had pulled into the driveway of a home belonging to somebody else early Saturday. A police spokesperson said officers fired at least one gunshot and at least one pepper ball round when the man reached for a gun after officers broke a window of the car to try to get the man out of the car. According to the spokesperson, police previously spent about an hour talking to the man to try to get him to exit the vehicle. No identities were released.