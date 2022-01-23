Arizona State’s Hurley fined, suspended after confrontation

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has been fined $20,000 and is suspended for Monday’s game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game against Stanford. Hurley and guard Jay Heath were both suspended and forward Jalen Graham was publicly reprimanded for verbally confronting an official who was exiting the court after Stanford’s 79-76 win on Saturday night. Hurley was frustrated after the Sun Devils attempted one free throw in the first half and was given a technical foul for arguing 30 seconds into the second. He became irate after Stanford’s Brandon Angel was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and hit three free throws, yelling and pointing at the officials as they left the court.