Sheriff’s office: Dead body had ‘obvious signs of trauma’

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the person found dead near a campground along the road that leads up Mount Lemmon outside Tucson was a male who had “obvious signs of trauma.” The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday the person found dead Tuesday along a trail near the Molina Basin Campground in the Catalina National Forest hasn’t been identified. The department also said in a brief statement that no arrests have been made and that the investigating was continuing.