Parents of children killed in Arizona flood get probation

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man whose two children and niece drowned when he drove a military-style vehicle through a flooded wash was sentenced to probation Thursday. Daniel Rawlings pleaded guilty in December to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. A Gila County judge says the wishes of Rawlings’ surviving children and others weighed heavily into his decision to sentence Rawlings to five years of probation on manslaughter and child abuse charges. Lacey, Rawlings wife, received four years of probation on child abuse charges. The Rawlings drove around a barricade and got stuck in a creek northeast of Phoenix in November 2019. The couple and four children were rescued, but three other children were swept away and died.