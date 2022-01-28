Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Published 4:08 PM

Man charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent near Naco

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who had illegally entered Arizona from Mexico has been charged with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was trying to detain another person who also had entered the county illegally. Charging documents allege that Mexican citizen Rey David Marquez-Jimenez hit the agent over the head and tackled him during Wednesday’s confrontation near Hereford. An FBI affidavit says that as the two men struggled Marquez-Jimenez pulled out a knife and held it near the agent’s face and throat. The agent’s hand was cut as he tried to fend off the attack. Other Border Patrol agents caught both men. 

Associated Press

