Man charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent near Naco

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who had illegally entered Arizona from Mexico has been charged with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was trying to detain another person who also had entered the county illegally. Charging documents allege that Mexican citizen Rey David Marquez-Jimenez hit the agent over the head and tackled him during Wednesday’s confrontation near Hereford. An FBI affidavit says that as the two men struggled Marquez-Jimenez pulled out a knife and held it near the agent’s face and throat. The agent’s hand was cut as he tried to fend off the attack. Other Border Patrol agents caught both men.