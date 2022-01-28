Paul, Booker help NBA-best Suns roll to 9th straight win

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 29 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their ninth straight game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-124 on Friday night. Cam Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through fourth to help push the Suns past the pesky Timberwolves. He finished with 23 points. The 6-foot-8 forward also had the assist on two more 3-pointers in the closing minutes — one by Landry Shamet and another by Paul. The Suns improved to 39-9, the best start in franchise history. It was Paul’s 18th career triple-double and third since joining the Suns last season. Anthony Edwards had 27 points and a career-high 10 assists for Minnesota.