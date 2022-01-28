Tucson air base could deploy troops if Ukraine is invaded

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is among military installations the Department of Defense has identified as having troops that could be deployed if Russian forces invade Ukraine. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby made the announcement during a news conference Thursday. Some units from Davis-Monthan are included among the 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness for deployment if Russia invades Ukraine. Other military installations with units put on heightened preparedness include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Robins Air Force Base, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.