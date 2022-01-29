Melissa Hilpert becomes Rural Metro’s 1st female fire chief

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A 22-year firefighting veteran has become the first female fire chief in the 75-year history of Rural Metro Fire, a private firefighting company based in Scottsdale. Melissa Hilpert assumed her duties of overseeing Rural Metro’s fire stations in the Yuma area of southwestern Arizona this month. Hilpert said as a woman she feels “it’s important to let other women know that there can only be a barrier to their success if they allow one.” Hilpert began her career with the Rural Metro Fire as a reserve firefighter and EMT in 2000. She also has worked as a certified paramedic firefighter, wildland firefighter, rescue diver and in various supervisory positions.