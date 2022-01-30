Man accused of fatal shooting at a Laughlin storage facility

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a Laughlin man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting at storage facility in the city. Las Vegas Metro Police say 35-year-old Manuell Rogers was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of an open count of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder. Police say officers found a man and two juveniles who had been shot at the storage facility about 7:45 p.m. Friday. The man died and his name wasn’t immediately released. The two juveniles were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say Rogers allegedly shot the man in the storage facility’s parking lot for an unknown reason and was later arrested.