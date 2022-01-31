Medical team going to Sierra Vista to battle COVID-19 surge

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal health officials say a team of 15 medical providers and support staff from the National Disaster Medical System will temporarily help Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista battle a COVID-19 surge. Personnel include physicians, advanced health care professionals, nurses, a respiratory therapist and a paramedic who will serve for up to 14 days per deployment. Arizona authorities requested the federal help to respond to a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sierra Vista area and to provide temporary relief to medical personnel. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials say the teams provide relief to staff, add bed capacity, decrease wait times, and improve outcomes for COVID-19 patients.