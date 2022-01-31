Mesa police ID victims of double homicide found inside home

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have released the names of a man and woman found fatally shot at a home last week in what is being investigated as a double homicide. They say officers were called to the home around 3 a.m. Friday and found two people dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Police say the victims have been identified as 32-year-old Mottio Paschal and 24-year-old Makinley Charnoski. Police say it’s unclear what led to the fatal shootings. They say homicide detectives are actively working the case and processing evidence to help identify a possible suspect.