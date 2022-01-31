Scottsdale police arrest 2 in death of an 11-year-old boy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a woman and her husband have been arrested in the connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy at a hotel. They say 51-year-old Stephanie Marie Davis and 33-year-old Thomas James Desharnais are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. Police say Davis was the boy’s biological grandmother and is being held on a $3.5 million cash bond while Desharnais is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond. Police say they received a call about a juvenile who was unresponsive and not breathing around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say the boy had “significant injuries” and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released by police.