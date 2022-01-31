Skip to Content
Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. They say officers were dispatched to the scene of a high-speed vehicle collision on Jan. 14. A pickup truck driver had life-threatening injuries but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot after the crash. Police say the injured pickup truck driver _ identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano _ died at a Tucson hospital Saturday. Detectives are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash.

