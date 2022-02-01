Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to voting dead mom’s ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale woman charged with illegal voting for casting her dead mother’s mail ballot in the November 2020 election is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty. Tracey Kay McKee entered the plea to a reduced felony charge of attempted illegal voting on Wednesday. The Arizona Attorney General’s office dropped an additional perjury charge. The 64-year-old McKee faces probation with the possibility of a maximum of 90 days in jail under a plea agreement and will have to perform 100 hours of community service. She’s one of 10 Arizonans charged so far with illegally voting in the 2020 general election that was lost by former President Donald Trump.