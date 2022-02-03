No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored 16 points and hit a big 3-pointer, Dalen Terry flirted with a triple-double and No. 7 Arizona grinded out a 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA. Shut down by UCLA nine days earlier, the Wildcats had a good offensive flow in the first half, building a 12-point lead. The Bruins turned up the defensive pressure and slowed the game in the second half to chip the lead down to three. Kriisa soon answered with a 3 to make it 70-61 and Arizona made six straight free throws in the final 1:25 to win the rematch. UCLA’s Jules Barnard scored 15 points and Johnny Juzang had 12 after missing two games in COVID-19 protocols.