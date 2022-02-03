Stewart returns to Seattle while Dolson heads to New York

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Breanna Stewart is remaining in Seattle for at least one more season while Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York. Those are among the deals completed since the WNBA’s free agent singing period started earlier this week. Stewart led the Storm to WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020. Other moves include a three-way trade between Chicago, Indiana and Phoenix that sent Bria Hartley to the Fever, Diamond DeShields to the Mercury and Julia Allemand to the Sky. The Los Angeles Sparks traded Gabby Williams to Seattle for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Storm’s No. 9 pick in the draft.