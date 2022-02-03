Young has 43 points, Hawks end Suns’ 11-game winning streak

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 43 points and led Atlanta’s flurry of 3-pointers as the surging Hawks beat Phoenix 124-115 on Thursday night to end the Suns’ 11-game winning streak. The Hawks made 20 of 41 3-pointers, including six by Young. Young’s final 3 made it 122-113 with 37 seconds remaining. Kevin Huerter made five 3s and had 19 points. The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games. NBA-leading Phoenix dropped to 41-10, losing for the first time since Jan. 8 at home against Miami. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were named All-Stars before the game. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were named All-Stars before the game. Booker led the Suns with 32 points. Mikal Bridges had 24, and Paul 18.