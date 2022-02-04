Attorney general, Arizona State Bar reach diversion deal

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorney General Mark Brnovich and lawyers in his office have reached an agreement with the Arizona State Bar to resolve complaints filed by other state officials his office represents. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Board of Regents Chairman Larry Penley filed the complaints alleging Brnovich and his aides violated their ethical obligations as attorneys representing them. A state bar attorney told Hobbs Friday that Brnovich and lawyers in his office “entered into a diversion agreement.” The terms are confidential, but Brnovich and the bar did agree to seek clarity about how ethical rules apply to government lawyers. It’s not clear if Brnovich or his aides agreed to any other terms to dismiss the complaints.