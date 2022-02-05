Maricopa County Judge Rosa Mroz dies from crash injuries

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday after being critically injured when she was struck by a car three days earlier. The court said Mroz died from injuries suffered in the crash, which remains under investigation by Phoenix police. Presiding Judge Joseph Welty said Mroz “was a gifted jurist, a dedicated public servant and a true friend,” Police said Wednesday that Mroz was critically injured while crossing an intersection on foot and that preliminary information indicated that the car that struck her didn’t stop for a red light. Mroz has appointed a judge in 2004.