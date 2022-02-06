Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl’s return

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Chargers’ Justin Herbert hit Baltimore’s Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes to leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL’s annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award. Maxx Crosby of the hometown Las Vegas Raiders won the defensive MVP award.