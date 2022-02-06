‘Significant explosion’ destroys Paradise Valley luxury home

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused an explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews responded to the scene about 4:45 p.m. Saturday. They say the home was totally destroyed and several other homes were damaged due to the “significant explosion.” No injuries were reported. Fire officials say technicians are investigating the area for hazardous materials, but it’s still unclear what may have triggered the explosion.