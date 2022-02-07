Tempe man accused of manslaughter in wife’s disappearance

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Tempe man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, whose body allegedly was dumped in the desert last November. They say 51-year-old Eugene Zamora was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment and concealment of a dead body, and false reporting to law enforcement. Police say Zamora originally reported his wife, Claudia Moreno, went missing after a child custody dispute with her former spouse. But later, police say Zamora admitted he and his wife had argued inside their apartment on Nov. 10 and the fight turned physical and she died. Zamora allegedly concealed Moreno’s body inside their apartment before eventually dumping her remains in a remote area about 100 miles from Tempe.