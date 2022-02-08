Ventura: ‘Natural reaction’ to suspect burly players of PEDs

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Ventura understands why some people might be suspicious of any players who appear bulked up when they report when workouts start following the lockout. Now an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, Ventura was a two-time All-Star and a six-time Gold Glove third baseman from 1989 to 2004. He played through the height of the Steroids Era and the start of drug testing, then managed the Chicago White Sox from 2012 to 2016.